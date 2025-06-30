Hugh Jackman's Favorite Childhood Dessert Mixes Nostalgia And Classic French Technique
Just a few months after breaking his "Wolverine" diet with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Hugh Jackman posted something on Instagram far softer: a photo of a handwritten recipe labeled "Hughby's favourite Crème Caramel." Scrawled in delicate cursive and signed off with "Cooking is an act of love," the image looked less like celebrity content and more like a snapshot pulled from a family kitchen drawer. There was no brand deal, no glossy cookbook tie-in — just a quiet tribute and a caption that read: "Thanks mum!"
The next post showed the final result. Jackman had followed the recipe to the letter, caramelized sugar and all, and presented a smooth, golden custard on a white plate. "The result of Mum's Crème Caramel!" he wrote.
It's not the kind of dessert you'd expect to be linked to the X-Men franchise, but when it comes to celebrities' favorite childhood comfort foods, it lands comfortably. The dish is made using a bain-marie or water bath — a classic French technique where the custard bakes in a tray of hot water to maintain gentle, even heat. Jackman baked it low and slow, letting the steam and water insulate the dish so it set just right without cracking. And in his case, it wasn't just a dish — it was part of something larger.
Years later, in 2020, Jackman revealed the broader story: His mother had given him a handwritten book filled with his favorite recipes from growing up. Many were passed down through generations, and he found himself recreating them one by one during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was a sentimental move from an actor best known for his steel claws — a reminder that even the toughest roles can't hold a candle to the power of a dessert made by your mother.
Written with love, made with care
Crème caramel, also known as flan in many parts of the world, lands in the custard category for good reason — it's built almost entirely on eggs. That, along with milk, cream, and sugar, was all Hugh Jackman's mom needed to lay out the steps in her handwritten recipe. First, caramelize the sugar in a small pan. Pour it into the dish and swirl it around the bottom and sides before it sets. Then mix the eggs and sugar, stir in the warm milk and cream, and bake everything in a roasting tin filled with hot water — the bain-marie — until the custard sets. Once cooled and chilled, it's turned onto a plate, where the caramel runs down over the custard in a thin layer.
The result is a silky, lightly sweet custard with a soft set and a layer of caramel that spills over the top when unmolded — bitter, glossy, and absolutely delicious. Versions appear everywhere — from France to Spain to Latin America — but the structure stays the same. There's comfort in that kind of consistency.
For Jackman's mom to write it all out by hand — and for him to pull it off years later in his own kitchen — says something about the kind of food that stays with you: Just done right — and done with love.