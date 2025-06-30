Hugh Jackman's Favorite Childhood Dessert Mixes Nostalgia And Classic French Technique

Just a few months after breaking his "Wolverine" diet with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Hugh Jackman posted something on Instagram far softer: a photo of a handwritten recipe labeled "Hughby's favourite Crème Caramel." Scrawled in delicate cursive and signed off with "Cooking is an act of love," the image looked less like celebrity content and more like a snapshot pulled from a family kitchen drawer. There was no brand deal, no glossy cookbook tie-in — just a quiet tribute and a caption that read: "Thanks mum!"

The next post showed the final result. Jackman had followed the recipe to the letter, caramelized sugar and all, and presented a smooth, golden custard on a white plate. "The result of Mum's Crème Caramel!" he wrote.

It's not the kind of dessert you'd expect to be linked to the X-Men franchise, but when it comes to celebrities' favorite childhood comfort foods, it lands comfortably. The dish is made using a bain-marie or water bath — a classic French technique where the custard bakes in a tray of hot water to maintain gentle, even heat. Jackman baked it low and slow, letting the steam and water insulate the dish so it set just right without cracking. And in his case, it wasn't just a dish — it was part of something larger.

Years later, in 2020, Jackman revealed the broader story: His mother had given him a handwritten book filled with his favorite recipes from growing up. Many were passed down through generations, and he found himself recreating them one by one during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was a sentimental move from an actor best known for his steel claws — a reminder that even the toughest roles can't hold a candle to the power of a dessert made by your mother.