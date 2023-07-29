What Kind Of Dessert Is Flan?

In the Spanish movie "Volver," Penelope Cruz reveals her status as a new chef and cooks a range of dishes, including a stew called pisto manchego and flan for dessert. Many of us would have encountered this jiggly, delicate dessert with its '90s charm in diners, Tex-Mex restaurants, or the frozen dessert aisles in supermarkets. The fact that it was also featured as a homey food in a Spanish movie shows that flan is a globalized dish with local variations.

But what exactly is it? Is it a type of custard or pudding? Despite its fancy-sounding name, flan is made with just a few pantry ingredients. Specifically, it combines eggs, milk (whole, condensed, or evaporated), sugar, and sometimes vanilla to create a smooth and creamy mixture which is then baked or steamed and topped with caramel syrup.

Because of this consistency, it is more custard than pudding. While both desserts share similarities in their creamy texture and use of eggs and milk, they differ in the use of a binding agent.