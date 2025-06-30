There aren't many dishes that wrap you in a warm blanket of comfort like mac and cheese. It's a creamy dish that can be immensely satisfying even with the fewest ingredients. You cannot put this one in a box, as it can be made in so many ways, sometimes with the most unexpected ingredient, like nutmeg. While a dash of nutmeg can work its quiet magic in mac and cheese in terms of flavor, another ingredient that can be a real game-changer, especially on a clock-watching kind of day, is a humble can of cream of chicken soup. Adding some condensed cream of chicken soup can double the creaminess of your mac and cheese and make it more wholesome without breaking a sweat.

You know that béchamel sauce is perhaps the most important component in mac and cheese. But it is also the most time-consuming. The cheesy sauce can easily go wrong, especially if you're a rookie. The chances of ending up with the smoothest, silkiest sauce are as good as whipping up a white puddle of blandness with massive lumps if rushed. Cream of chicken soup saves you both effort and time (and a lot of stirring) because it gives you a similar consistency and creaminess without making the roux and béchamel sauce from scratch. It's the perfect shortcut for a lazy day when you don't want to move an inch but don't want to settle for anything beyond a fulfilling serving of homemade mac and cheese.