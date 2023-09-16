Cream Of Onion Soup Will Take Your Mac And Cheese To The Next Level

Mac and cheese is a favorite comfort food for many people. While the blue box variety might be a convenient pantry staple, another item on the shelf can make a creamier, more flavorful option. A can of cream of onion soup is one recipe hack upgrade you may have never known you needed. A fantastic homemade macaroni and cheese relies on flavor and creaminess. Making a roux for a béchamel sauce can be daunting. Whether your concern is cooking out all the flour or avoiding dreaded lumps, tackling this "mother sauce" may make you want to place a to-go order instead.

However, a can of cream of onion soup can eliminate the need to mess around with a béchamel without sacrificing the creamy texture you crave. For best results, use condensed cream of onion soup for this trick. While you could choose a different cream soup, using the onion version gives the sauce a stronger flavor foundation. Similar to how onions are the base of a mirepoix, that underlying flavor can help round out all the other cheese notes. In addition, it creates a fantastic base for enhancing the recipe. Options like diced jalapeños, mushrooms, or even an extra dash of hot sauce can be balanced by the cream of onion soup.