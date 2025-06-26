The Absolute Best Twitter Reactions To The Bear Season 4 (So Far)
Ever since "The Bear" Season 4 released on June 25, fans have had plenty to say on Twitter as they make their way through the collection of new episodes. The season is available to watch all at once on Hulu, so audiences can react quickly to one powerful moment after another. From new characters portrayed by popular actors to classic reactions from beloved cast members, fans have plenty to say.
Fans were not expecting to see Brie Larson as Francie Fak
Twitter's reaction to seeing Brie Larson playing Francie Fak was one of surprise and appreciation. Some folks were expecting to see Emmy Rossum from "Shameless" reunite with star Jeremy Allen White, but regardless, fans' collective reaction to seeing Brie Larson was that she did an incredible job in the new role. With nearly 5,000 likes and 300 reposts, the feeling seems to be a consensus.
Sydney and Chantel are a comedic masterclass
A fan tweeted a clip of Sydney getting her hair done by her cousin Chantel, when Chantel called for her daughter, TJ, who responded with a rather sassy response. The resulting look from both actresses was nothing if not perfection, symbolizing the figurative slap in the face to a mother from a child who just mouthed off, and the look of someone who simply does not want to be caught in the middle. Everyone in the replies echoed the response of pure shock, agreeing that the show really is a comedy when it wants to be.
Carmy and Claire need to break up already
A user posted four screenshots of Carmy and Claire having a heart-to-heart, clearly depicting Carmy's inability to properly convey his emotions. Some people in the replies didn't even realize they were still together, while others agree with Claire that it's time for things to change if Carmy can't be happy with her. It seems like the propaganda that fans aren't falling is his concept of love.
Luca is here and people don't want him going anywhere
There's a new chef in town for "The Bear" Season 4, and his name is Luca. Played by Will Poulter, it's clear that there's a new fan-favorite given the response on Twitter, indicating that his mere presence is enough to get people ecstatic. From people already begging for him to be in the next season to others thirsting over his being in this season, fans of "The Bear" are thrilled that "the sexy white men" are back in business.
Fans can't get enough of the visuals
Using the scene where Carmy and Richie have an emotional sit-down under the blue lights as an example, fans had a lot to say about the way that this season was filmed. Unsurprisingly, as shown in the replies, it turns out that the episode was directed by Sydney actress Ayo Edebiri, who made her directorial debut in "The Bear" Season 3. Needless to say, she's earned major respect from the audience this season.