The Absolute Best Twitter Reactions To The Bear Season 4 (So Far)

A fan tweeted a clip of Sydney getting her hair done by her cousin Chantel, when Chantel called for her daughter, TJ, who responded with a rather sassy response. The resulting look from both actresses was nothing if not perfection, symbolizing the figurative slap in the face to a mother from a child who just mouthed off, and the look of someone who simply does not want to be caught in the middle. Everyone in the replies echoed the response of pure shock, agreeing that the show really is a comedy when it wants to be.