Jennifer Hudson's Go-To Midnight Snack Is An Unexpected Pick
We all have a go-to midnight snack. Whether it's a bowl of your favorite cereal or a PB&J, sometimes we just need something to munch on in the evening. And even celebrities like singer, actress, and talk show host Jennifer Hudson need a late-night nibble from time to time.
On the Jennifer Hudson Show website, the star reveals that she has a few go-to midnight snacks, including shisito peppers, cheese, or if she wants something sweet, ice cream, cookies, or key lime pie. However, she also has a favorite late-night snack that is a little more unexpected: boiled eggs. "Me and my son, we experiment on the eggs," Hudson says. "You ever had all-purpose seasoning? It's just all-purpose; Sprinkle some hot sauce on them, and we experiment with them to zhoosh them up. You can do classic with the salt ... You've gotta have mustard."
So, if you want to snack like Jennifer Hudson, the next time you make hard-boiled eggs, try adding a sprinkle of all-purpose seasoning (which typically includes salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and dried herbs) and a drizzle of hot sauce. Or swap the hot sauce for mustard to make them reminiscent of deviled eggs but without all the work. As Hudson mentions, there's also the "classic" addition of salt, but we like the idea of "zhooshing" up the eggs.
Other ways to elevate hard-boiled eggs
Still, there are plenty of other ways to make a hard-boiled egg more exciting. All of which are easy enough to do late at night when a craving hits. For example, there are other seasoning blends that will be just as delicious on boiled eggs as all-purpose seasoning. Add Tajín, a Mexican seasoning blend made of ground dried chili peppers, dehydrated lime, and sea salt, for a tangy, mildly spicy kick. In fact, we listed breakfast foods (which easily includes hard-boiled eggs) in our list of the best foods and drinks to top with Tajín. We also think that one of the best ways to use everything bagel seasoning is to enhance egg dishes — including hard-boiled eggs. Everything bagel seasoning adds nutty, garlicky, savory notes that make the eggs an even more delectable late night snack.
If you're a condiment person looking for options besides mustard and hot sauce, try dipping boiled eggs in a spicy mayo for a creamy kick of heat. There's also hollandaise sauce, which, thanks to eggs benedict, we know goes hand in hand with eggs. Although, you may think that requires too much work for a midnight snack, you can actually make hollandaise sauce in one minute in a blender or a microwave.