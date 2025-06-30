Jennifer Hudson's Go-To Midnight Snack Is An Unexpected Pick

We all have a go-to midnight snack. Whether it's a bowl of your favorite cereal or a PB&J, sometimes we just need something to munch on in the evening. And even celebrities like singer, actress, and talk show host Jennifer Hudson need a late-night nibble from time to time.

On the Jennifer Hudson Show website, the star reveals that she has a few go-to midnight snacks, including shisito peppers, cheese, or if she wants something sweet, ice cream, cookies, or key lime pie. However, she also has a favorite late-night snack that is a little more unexpected: boiled eggs. "Me and my son, we experiment on the eggs," Hudson says. "You ever had all-purpose seasoning? It's just all-purpose; Sprinkle some hot sauce on them, and we experiment with them to zhoosh them up. You can do classic with the salt ... You've gotta have mustard."

So, if you want to snack like Jennifer Hudson, the next time you make hard-boiled eggs, try adding a sprinkle of all-purpose seasoning (which typically includes salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and dried herbs) and a drizzle of hot sauce. Or swap the hot sauce for mustard to make them reminiscent of deviled eggs but without all the work. As Hudson mentions, there's also the "classic" addition of salt, but we like the idea of "zhooshing" up the eggs.