Is Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka Gluten-Free?
Costco Signature American Vodka is touted as one of the best vodkas on the market. At roughly $15 per 1¾-liter bottle, it's also an absolute steal. But people don't just love the price tag; they actually love the quality. On Daily Meal's list of popular vodkas ranked by versatility, Kirkland Signature American Vodka came in first, specifically for its clean taste that somehow still delivers flavor and that slight creaminess people associate with more expensive brands. And if you're avoiding gluten, you're in luck because this crowd-pleasing vodka is gluten-free!
Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka doesn't leave you guessing about gluten content. You'll find the official gluten-free symbol on every bottle — either spelled out or displayed as "GF" in a circle. This designation means that an official organization has confirmed the product contains less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten, the gold standard for gluten-free products.
Kirkland Signature American Vodka is distilled six times from grains or potatoes. Costco doesn't state exactly which type of grain is used, and while rumor has it that this vodka is distilled from corn, ultimately, it doesn't matter. Even if this vodka is made from wheat, the distillation process eliminates all gluten. So, if you're looking for an economical, gluten-free option, Kirkland Signature American Vodka is one of the cheap vodkas you should never overlook!
Does this mean all vodkas are gluten-free?
According to Beyond Celiac, all pure, distilled vodka is gluten-free since the distillation process separates alcohol from gluten proteins. Alcohol vaporizes at lower temperatures than gluten, so during the distillation process, the heavier gluten proteins are left behind while the alcohol is captured and condensed back into liquid form. With Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka, the condensed alcohol is then mixed with spring water to reduce the ABV to 40% in the United States and 37% in Europe.
Vodka doesn't need to have that gluten-free label to be gluten-free. Obtaining gluten-free certification requires extra testing and potential fees, which some companies may find unnecessary, especially for a product that is inherently gluten-free anyway. Take Kirkland Signature French Vodka — while it lacks the gluten-free label of its American counterpart, it's a pure vodka that's been distilled five times, making it safe for gluten-free consumers. Pure vodkas made by popular brands like Tito's, Absolut, Smirnoff, Three Olives, Grey Goose, and Ketel One are also in the clear.
So, which vodkas should raise red flags for gluten-free shoppers? The main concern would be vodkas with gluten-containing ingredients added after the distillation process is complete. While we couldn't find a specific brand with an entire line that fits this description, many flavored vodkas fit this criteria. (It's also worth mentioning in case a distillery gets creative in the future!) If you're particularly sensitive, you may also want to steer clear of vodkas from companies that include cross-contamination disclaimers or single-distilled vodka made from gluten-containing grains since one distillation doesn't provide the same purity assurance as multiple rounds. For those being extra cautious, check our list of the best gluten-free vodka brands, which only feature vodkas made from gluten-free grains.