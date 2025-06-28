Is Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka Gluten-Free?

Costco Signature American Vodka is touted as one of the best vodkas on the market. At roughly $15 per 1¾-liter bottle, it's also an absolute steal. But people don't just love the price tag; they actually love the quality. On Daily Meal's list of popular vodkas ranked by versatility, Kirkland Signature American Vodka came in first, specifically for its clean taste that somehow still delivers flavor and that slight creaminess people associate with more expensive brands. And if you're avoiding gluten, you're in luck because this crowd-pleasing vodka is gluten-free!

Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka doesn't leave you guessing about gluten content. You'll find the official gluten-free symbol on every bottle — either spelled out or displayed as "GF" in a circle. This designation means that an official organization has confirmed the product contains less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten, the gold standard for gluten-free products.

Kirkland Signature American Vodka is distilled six times from grains or potatoes. Costco doesn't state exactly which type of grain is used, and while rumor has it that this vodka is distilled from corn, ultimately, it doesn't matter. Even if this vodka is made from wheat, the distillation process eliminates all gluten. So, if you're looking for an economical, gluten-free option, Kirkland Signature American Vodka is one of the cheap vodkas you should never overlook!