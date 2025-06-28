The Aldi Bread We Ranked The Best Tastes Like It's Homemade
Aldi has all the kitchen staples that you need for a whole week's worth of meals, including multiple sliced bread options. However, they're not all necessarily worth buying. To help you figure out which ones are actually good, Daily Meal ranked six Aldi breads from worst to best. Through this process, we discovered the option that tastes the best, ranking it in the top spot: Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf. Our tester tried each bread option both as-is and then toasted them, before considering smell, appearance, texture, and, of course, taste (both with and without butter). The Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf has a "fresh, starchy" smell with a savory taste that is "[mildly] nutty" — and toasting it accentuates these elements. Also, this bread is made with sourdough culture, so you can expect the classic sourdough tang.
Further, our tester noted that it is "the closest to homemade, authentic Italian bread" that they've come across at a grocery store — which is no small feat. We're not the only ones who think this bread is top notch either; it's actually won a major award. In 2024, this exact loaf was voted the best bread in the Product of the Year Awards, which is the largest consumer-voted awards for products. In other words, tons of shoppers love it as much as we do. Additionally, the Product of the Year Awards' description highlights that this bread is free of any preservatives, colors, or artificial flavors. In fact, impressively, it's made from just three key ingredients: Flour, water, and salt.
Best ways to use the Specially Selected Italian bread loaf from Aldi
In Daily Meal's ranking, our tester shared that they planned to use Aldi's Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf as a pairing for other dishes like our baked spaghetti or different types of soups. These are a great place to start — but not before you try the bread in a simple way, such as with butter or jam, to experience its quality firsthand. Or, toast up a couple of pieces and pair them with bread dipping oil. But, first, read about how Italian restaurants create such perfect dipping oils. Specially Selected uses an extended natural fermentation process, which ultimately results in an especially crispy crust, making it all the more satisfying to enjoy when toasted with butter, as well as creating a soft yet dense interior that makes it perfect for soaking up sauces or oils.
You can also use it make your favorite sandwich since the extended fermentation also adds richness and flavor, making any filling more exciting. Or, use it to upgrade a grilled cheese. Whether it's a classic or a cheddar and apple grilled cheese, this bread will take it to the next level. Another idea is to craft an easy garlic bread — our recipe uses a baguette, but this fresh and flavorful Italian loaf is a great swap for a new variation. Or, try whipping up a batch of Italian bruschetta, which is another dish that needs great bread to be as delicious as possible, so it's the perfect way for the Italian loaf to shine.