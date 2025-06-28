The Aldi Bread We Ranked The Best Tastes Like It's Homemade

Aldi has all the kitchen staples that you need for a whole week's worth of meals, including multiple sliced bread options. However, they're not all necessarily worth buying. To help you figure out which ones are actually good, Daily Meal ranked six Aldi breads from worst to best. Through this process, we discovered the option that tastes the best, ranking it in the top spot: Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf. Our tester tried each bread option both as-is and then toasted them, before considering smell, appearance, texture, and, of course, taste (both with and without butter). The Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf has a "fresh, starchy" smell with a savory taste that is "[mildly] nutty" — and toasting it accentuates these elements. Also, this bread is made with sourdough culture, so you can expect the classic sourdough tang.

Further, our tester noted that it is "the closest to homemade, authentic Italian bread" that they've come across at a grocery store — which is no small feat. We're not the only ones who think this bread is top notch either; it's actually won a major award. In 2024, this exact loaf was voted the best bread in the Product of the Year Awards, which is the largest consumer-voted awards for products. In other words, tons of shoppers love it as much as we do. Additionally, the Product of the Year Awards' description highlights that this bread is free of any preservatives, colors, or artificial flavors. In fact, impressively, it's made from just three key ingredients: Flour, water, and salt.