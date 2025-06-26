The Vintage Soda That Was All Over 1940s Hollywood

Some drinks are pure nostalgia in a bottle; they instantly take you back to the good old days. Slice soda is one such soft drink (which, by the way, is making a comeback). But there's another vintage soda that taps into even older memories, by nearly a century. We're talking about Nehi, the colorful soft drink with a logo featuring a woman's legs — because the drink is pronounced "knee-high," as it's served in tall bottles.

That branding might raise eyebrows today, kind of like the old Tab cola ad that gave us the heebie-jeebies. While Nehi wasn't quite as problematic, it definitely made a splash in 1940s Hollywood. And we mean that literally. "Splash something great, splash a little Nehi," the jingle for Nehi Cola went, and Hollywood happily obliged. The drink quickly became a fizzy fixture in pop culture.

Hollywood's love affair with Nehi soda started with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Joan Crawford. And it became evident that the soda had captured the zeitgeist in a big way when the stunning Hedy Lamarr was featured drinking Nehi in huge ads across the country's drugstores. From there, Nehi was no longer just a soda; it became a star in its own right.