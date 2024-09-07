Here's How Chef Bobby Flay Prefers His Tomato Sauce

Just like with peanut butter, tomato sauce often stirs up one specific debate: smooth or chunky? Some people want the texture of the tomato chunks as part of the sauce, while others prefer the taste of tomatoes to come in a smooth consistency. But if you ask celebrity chef Bobby Flay, the answer is simple: The chunks need to be part of the sauce.

In a 2023 interview with Food & Wine, Flay said, "I want my tomato sauce to have rusticity and chunkiness because it adds contrast and texture to the final dish. You need those extra textures coming through." To achieve this chunkiness, Flay skips the food processor and simply uses a potato masher after the whole tomatoes have been cooked.

If you don't tend to like pre-made chunky tomato sauce from the store, then it may be worth it to find a simple tomato sauce recipe and use Flay's potato-masher method. This way, you have full control over just how chunky your sauce is — you can make it either mildly chunky or extra chunky, depending on your preference.