Before You Bring Your Own Bags To Costco Make Sure You Know This Important Rule

Unlike many grocery stores, Costco doesn't have any shopping bags available at checkout. The reason is simple: shopping bags cost money for Costco, which tries to keep operating costs low which in turn helps keep prices low. The bulk shopping nature of Costco also means that many items are simply too big for typical plastic (or even reusable) bags. However, Costco does usually have boxes available after checkout to help with organizing purchases.

The boxing area near the exit would be the best time for you to bag your purchases. Unlike some grocery stores, Costco typically will not bag your purchases for you. But you can buy yourself more time and space to use your reusable bags if you do your Costco run during a big sports game, which tends to be a less busy time at the discount chain.

Just remember that when someone checks your purchases on the way out, they could also search any bags you have, regardless of any purchases in them. There are a bunch of common mistakes that can derail a Costco trip, like shopping when hungry or without a membership, so don't add a bag policy freak-out to the list.