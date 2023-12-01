For A Less Crowded Costco Experience, Shop During A Big Game

While Costco is beloved for its wide selection of bulk products, the warehouse retail chain does have a tendency to get pretty crowded. That's why timing your visit correctly is so crucial, and shopping during a big event can mean more manageable crowds. In this case, visiting Costco during a massive sporting event might greatly reduce stress and wait times as you stock up on home essentials. It should be noted that this trick works best in cities and towns with lots of football fans, as diehard fans are more likely to stay home to watch the big game instead of shopping.

Also, some Costco members on Reddit report that their closest locations remain packed, even during huge events that captivate the nation. According to one shopper, "I've been to Costco during the Super Bowl before and it was fairly busy, but not as bad as it usually is on weekends. Probably depends on your local area." Even a slight decrease in crowds can make a major difference to your shopping experience, so it's definitely worth testing this theory at your preferred store.