The Smoky Seasoning That Gives Your Steak A Just-Grilled Flavor (Without Ever Turning On The Grill)
Summer means dusting off all those secrets for better grilling, firing up the grill, and enjoying the smoky layers of flavor that come from cooking over an open flame. However, sometimes you want a grilled steak but it's just too hot to cook outside. That's when you grab a jar of charcoal seasoning or rub to save the day. This specialty blend will give you that distinctive, smoky taste without your steaks ever hitting hot grates. But what exactly is charcoal seasoning and how does it help achieve the deep layers of smack-your-lips-together deliciousness that's generally reserved for grilled meats?
Charcoal seasoning's content can vary by brand. It starts with activated charcoal, which is made by processing carbon-rich materials like wood or coconut shells at high temperatures until they turn into a black powdery substance. Blended into this smoky, powdery char is a little onion and garlic, salt, chili pepper, or some other types of spice to give it a fiery kiss of flavor. However, this seasoning is not limited to these ingredients, some brands add espresso powder for bitter notes or beet sugar to give it a sweet element.
Incorporating activated charcoal into culinary creations is not new, but it is used in some unexpected ways, like in making pizza crust and even ice cream, adding smokiness, turning them black, and making them delicious. When rubbing activated charcoal seasoning on meat, it not only results in a blackened surface, it produces a crispy crust and an earthy, smoky taste.
Taste it before using
What should you add charcoal seasoning to? This bold blend can impart an intense charred flavor to the usual grilling suspects when rubbed on items like chicken, burgers, fish, and veggies. It also works well with things like classic steak Alfredo. Rub a little on the steak and the result will be a smoky, just-off-the grill taste that contrasts perfectly to the creamy, rich nature of the Alfredo sauce. You can also mix charcoal seasoning into a barbecue sauce or marinade; however, before you get to dusting, mixing, or rubbing it onto your steaks, proteins, or other ingredients, remember to start conservative and use your taste buds as your measuring guide.
Daily Meal's sister site, Food Republic spoke to Samuel-Drake Jones, executive chef at Hudson VU in New York City who explained that the brand of charcoal seasoning along with the food you are using it with will influence how much you should use. Because some versions of this seasoning can be intense and even overwhelm the palate, Jones recommends tasting it before applying, noting, "Always taste individual ingredients before using them, and then you can use your instincts to adapt from there." Jones also suggests a test run before going all in. Simply season a mini burger or small amount of meat; cook it; sample; and then make the appropriate adjustments before committing to a specific amount of the seasoning.