The Smoky Seasoning That Gives Your Steak A Just-Grilled Flavor (Without Ever Turning On The Grill)

Summer means dusting off all those secrets for better grilling, firing up the grill, and enjoying the smoky layers of flavor that come from cooking over an open flame. However, sometimes you want a grilled steak but it's just too hot to cook outside. That's when you grab a jar of charcoal seasoning or rub to save the day. This specialty blend will give you that distinctive, smoky taste without your steaks ever hitting hot grates. But what exactly is charcoal seasoning and how does it help achieve the deep layers of smack-your-lips-together deliciousness that's generally reserved for grilled meats?

Charcoal seasoning's content can vary by brand. It starts with activated charcoal, which is made by processing carbon-rich materials like wood or coconut shells at high temperatures until they turn into a black powdery substance. Blended into this smoky, powdery char is a little onion and garlic, salt, chili pepper, or some other types of spice to give it a fiery kiss of flavor. However, this seasoning is not limited to these ingredients, some brands add espresso powder for bitter notes or beet sugar to give it a sweet element.

Incorporating activated charcoal into culinary creations is not new, but it is used in some unexpected ways, like in making pizza crust and even ice cream, adding smokiness, turning them black, and making them delicious. When rubbing activated charcoal seasoning on meat, it not only results in a blackened surface, it produces a crispy crust and an earthy, smoky taste.