How Anne Burrell Made The World A Better Place Through Her Love Of Food
Celebrity chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell sadly passed away in her Brooklyn home on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55. The iconic host of "Worst Cooks In America" was known for her flamboyant personality in coaching anyone through the basics of becoming a proper chef. Beyond her rich TV legacy, though, Burrell also left behind a passion for improving people's lives with food.
Perhaps one of Burrell's most significant projects was her partnership with CareRite Centers, a company that operates nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities, to enhance the dining options available to its residents. As part of this initiative, dubbed the Signature Culinary Excellence program, Burrell had previously brought her expertise to several CareRite facilities in Tennessee, hosting patients herself while they tried out the delicious new food.
Just one day before Burrell's unexpected passing, CareRite announced the expansion of this program to several facilities in Florida. Much like the Tennessee launch, Burrell showed up in person at facilities in several cities to meet and greet fans and sample the improved menus along with them.
Anne Burrell devoted a lot of her time to giving back
Anne Burrell has changed a lot over the years, transforming her childhood passion for food into a thriving TV career and a string of successful restaurants. However, it's fitting that some of her final endeavors aimed at helping people eat better. Perhaps one of her most impactful off-camera activities was to help the hungry.
City Harvest is a food rescue organization in New York City that saves edible food that would otherwise become waste and redistributes it to people in need. Burrell was a member of City Harvest's Food Council, a collection of culinary personalities and restaurateurs who raise awareness and funds for City Harvest, in addition to donating food. This year alone, City Harvest expects to redistribute more than 85 million pounds of free food.
Celebrate Burrell's legacy by giving back; when donating, consider what items food banks need the most, such as canned tuna and other protein sources, as well as pantry staples like oil. You can also celebrate her culinary legacy by implementing any of Burrell's many cooking tips.