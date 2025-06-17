How Anne Burrell Made The World A Better Place Through Her Love Of Food

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell sadly passed away in her Brooklyn home on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55. The iconic host of "Worst Cooks In America" was known for her flamboyant personality in coaching anyone through the basics of becoming a proper chef. Beyond her rich TV legacy, though, Burrell also left behind a passion for improving people's lives with food.

Perhaps one of Burrell's most significant projects was her partnership with CareRite Centers, a company that operates nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities, to enhance the dining options available to its residents. As part of this initiative, dubbed the Signature Culinary Excellence program, Burrell had previously brought her expertise to several CareRite facilities in Tennessee, hosting patients herself while they tried out the delicious new food.

Just one day before Burrell's unexpected passing, CareRite announced the expansion of this program to several facilities in Florida. Much like the Tennessee launch, Burrell showed up in person at facilities in several cities to meet and greet fans and sample the improved menus along with them.