Chef Anne Burrell Has Changed A Lot Through The Years

Anne Burrell was 27 years old when she moved back to New York City — soon after her time in Italy. She wasted no time integrating herself into the city's professional cooking scene, securing a job at Lidia Bastianich's Felidia, a prestigious restaurant located in Midtown.

In this role, Burrell was able to use the lessons she had learned in Italy. This was thanks to Felidia's focus on Istrian cuisine which draws heavily from the cuisine of mainland Italy, as well as those from Croatia and Slovenia. There was no better place for Burrell to develop her skills, as Bastianich had an intimate understanding of this cuisine thanks to her childhood on the peninsula.

Though prestigious and rewarding, the job was not easy, as Burrell highlighted in an interview with RestaurantGirl: "Working at Felidia was one of the toughest jobs I have ever had, mostly because I put so much pressure on myself. It was my first job in NYC and I was the only girl in the kitchen beside the pastry department. I was determined to work harder than the guys in the kitchen. I was really uptight about the whole thing because I wanted so much to do a good job. The funny thing is I probably would have done a better job and had a lot more fun if I had just relaxed about the whole thing."