The Ingredient Swap That Makes Store-Bought Cupcake Mix Taste Richer

If you've ever baked cupcakes from a boxed mix, you know they're quick, easy, and surprisingly tasty. (Well, some are tastier than others, as you can see on Daily Meal's ranking of boxed cake mixes. Spoiler alert! Ghirardelli snagged the top spot.) But with just one simple ingredient swap, you can elevate that store-bought convenience to the next level, giving your cupcakes a homemade richness that rivals from-scratch recipes. The trick? Replace the oil with unsalted butter.

Most store-bought mixes call for vegetable oil, which provides moisture and helps the batter come together. While oil does its job well, it's relatively flavorless – plus, do you really know what vegetable the oil comes from? It could be a mix of soybean, canola, corn, or even peanut.

Butter, on the other hand, has a clearer source and adds a depth of flavor and richness that oil simply can't match. That's because butter contains milk solids and natural fats that enhance the taste and create a tender, more flavorful crumb. You'll want to be sure to use unsalted butter, as the mix already has the right amount of salt in there.