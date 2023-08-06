Take Your Boxed Cake Mix To The Next Level With Some Brown Butter

Boxed cake mix is super handy to have around. While homemade cakes get all the glory, there are many times when a simple mix is exactly what you need to get a cake on the table in record time. Kids cupcake party? Church bake sale? Boxed cake has you covered. If you're feeling a little conflicted about reaching for the Betty Crocker, take heart in the fact that you're not alone. More than 214 million cake mixes were sold in the U.S. in 2023, according to Nielsen IQ. It's also super easy to doctor up a boxed cake to make it taste more like it was baked from scratch, and you don't need any special ingredients to do it — just toss in some brown butter.

Brown butter is just regular butter that's melted until the solids start to turn brown in the pan, and while it may not seem like much, the switch can be added in place of oil in any cake mix to add a nutty, toasty flavor boost. All you have to do is use the same volume of brown butter as you would oil, according to the cake mix instructions.