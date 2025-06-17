The Chewy 4-Ingredient Tacos Kate Hudson Makes On Repeat

Tacos are a Mexican staple that over time have become an integral part of the American food landscape. They're a classic choice for quick, customizable meals, even for celebrities like the actress Kate Hudson. In fact, she appeared on an episode of "Drew," a talk show starring fellow actress Drew Barrymore, and shared a taco recipe that impressed the host. It requires just four ingredients (excluding toppings): beef, taco seasoning, tortillas, and cooking oil.

Hudson starts by sautéeing a whole chopped onion in either vegetable or avocado oil. (This will later serve as a topping.) She then browns some ground beef in a pan and flavors it with the taco seasoning. This may sound somewhat plain, but the flair is in the tortillas.

Hudson uses what she refers to as "a soaking level of high heat oil" to elevate the flatbread. She places the tortilla in the hot liquid until the bread starts to bubble and becomes chewy. The actress puts the beef on top of the tortilla and folds it up while it's still in the oil, flipping it as needed until the tortilla is nicely browned. That's it for the basics of the taco, but like Hudson told Barrymore, "It's all about the garnishes."