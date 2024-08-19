Review: We Cracked The Code For The Absolute Best Way To Enjoy L'Eggo Keurig Coffee

I have an undying love for waffles, and if you're reading this, I have a feeling that I'm not alone. While using a recipe to whip up some waffles from scratch is definitely tasty, it's still nice to lean on Eggos and keep it simple. There's something about those crispy little squares all filled up with melted butter and maple syrup that brings out the animal in me. But what makes waffles even more enjoyable is a good cup of coffee. The roasty taste of coffee paired with the sweet taste of waffles is a match made in heaven. So when I heard that Eggo teamed up with the Two River Coffee Company to develop some new waffle-flavored coffee, I was excited to give it a try.

Available in coffee pods that are compatible with Keurig machines, Eggo is releasing five new flavors of waffle-inspired coffee: Maple syrup, vanilla, chocolate chip, cinnamon toast, and blueberry. After scoring a variety box with all five flavors, I fired up my Keurig and gave each coffee pod a try. To get a thorough perspective on this coffee, I tried each flavor in two different ways — I sipped each coffee totally plain on its own to appreciate its natural taste, then I added a little sugar and a splash of cream. In many ways, the results took me by surprise.

