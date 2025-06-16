11 Myths About Clementines You Should Stop Believing

What exactly are clementines? It might be a question you ask yourself more than you think. On the surface, they're naturally a citrus fruit, and a vibrant, orange, normally-sweet bundle of joy which are as good coated in chocolate as they are simmered into a chutney or stirred into a clementine spritz. However, if you dig beneath the surface, you'll find a plant that's shrouded in mistruths and misunderstandings. Clementines appear to be interchangeable with other citrus fruits, and in that slight grey area, a lot of myths about clementines have started to breed. As a result, nobody really knows what the heck they are, or what they're meant to be.

Well, we're here to reveal all, folks. This surprisingly controversial fruit has had years of people assuming that it's interchangeable with the mandarin, or that you can't eat it when its peel is green. It's also easy to think that there's only one type of clementine out there, or that it grows at certain types of the year, or that it's always seedless. Its origins, too, are a little less straightforward than you think. Ready to learn the truth about this delectable fruit? We've got all the info you need, right here.