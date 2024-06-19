This Is When Clementines Are Perfectly In Season

When it comes to fruit, clementines are pretty amazing. They're not only widely available during a season that lasts for months, but they're super sweet and easy to eat. Peeling clementines is easy — no simple orange peeling hacks necessary — and there aren't any seeds to worry about either. When they hit the produce section of your favorite grocery store, they might be described as Sweeties, Cuties, or Halos, and these adorable little fruits definitely pack a sweet punch.

Another great thing about clementines is that they're in season throughout the winter months. They generally start appearing in October and have a long season that runs through early to mid-winter, typically through January or February. And that's another thing to love about them: They're exactly what you need when you find yourself facing long winter nights and craving a bit of summertime flavor.

Even though clementines are available all winter long, they're not going to taste the same in October as they do in January. Early clementines tend toward the more sour side, and when the season reaches the peak — which happens around the winter solstice when the nights are the longest — they're at their sweetest. That's when you can get the very best clementines, so it makes sense that they've been a holiday tradition for a long time.