The Political Background Of How BBQ Came To Be A 4th Of July Tradition

The Fourth of July is a big deal. When celebrating U.S. Independence Day, fireworks and food are the hallmarks of a good bash. If you've ever wondered why this party scene is marked by backyard barbecues big and small, the answer is as old as the nation's forefathers.

As reported by Houston Chronicle, George Washington revealed in his diary on May 27, 1769, that he "went into Alexandria (Virginia) to a barbecue and stayed all night." Independence Day barbecues have been a pivotal tradition since the beginning of the American experiment. The Bitter Southerner, however, notes that the first official use of the political barbecue can be traced to September 18, 1793, when the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol building was laid. Barbecued ox was on the menu, and Washington led the rites of consecration.

By the 1800s, these communal meals had become an important part of political campaigning. Southern Democrats often hosted them on July 4, even before Independence Day became a national holiday. While modern-day politicians can leverage mass media to spread their platform, most constituents back then couldn't be lured to a rally to let a candidate make his case unless there was free food and drink on offer.