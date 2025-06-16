The Political Background Of How BBQ Came To Be A 4th Of July Tradition
The Fourth of July is a big deal. When celebrating U.S. Independence Day, fireworks and food are the hallmarks of a good bash. If you've ever wondered why this party scene is marked by backyard barbecues big and small, the answer is as old as the nation's forefathers.
As reported by Houston Chronicle, George Washington revealed in his diary on May 27, 1769, that he "went into Alexandria (Virginia) to a barbecue and stayed all night." Independence Day barbecues have been a pivotal tradition since the beginning of the American experiment. The Bitter Southerner, however, notes that the first official use of the political barbecue can be traced to September 18, 1793, when the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol building was laid. Barbecued ox was on the menu, and Washington led the rites of consecration.
By the 1800s, these communal meals had become an important part of political campaigning. Southern Democrats often hosted them on July 4, even before Independence Day became a national holiday. While modern-day politicians can leverage mass media to spread their platform, most constituents back then couldn't be lured to a rally to let a candidate make his case unless there was free food and drink on offer.
The US Capitol was a BBQ hotspot
These first barbecues could attract as many as 5,000 people, who hitched up their wagons and horses just for the occasion. But these gatherings didn't feature modern-day classics like hot dogs and hamburgers. Instead, farmers would bring whole animals to cook over a hot fire.
There were generally speeches and a lot of drinking. It's doubtful, though, that gatherers were drinking red, white, and blue cocktails that are now a must when throwing an outdoor Fourth of July fête. It's more likely they were gulping down whiskey. Smoking and charring meat also became such a part of the country's political fabric that the U.S. Capitol developed what were called "barbecue groves" on the grounds for parties and rallies.
Still, it's important to note the contradictions that occurred at these freedom celebrations. While white people, primarily males, would enjoy food and drink to mark the breakup between the U.S. and Great Britain, enslaved Black people were the ones doing the roasting and grilling. The barbecue tradition flourished in America largely because of their culinary contributions, yet the first time many of them enjoyed it as free people wasn't until Juneteenth, when more than 250,000 Black people enslaved in the state of Texas were freed by executive decree on June 19, 1865.