26 Of The Stinkiest Cheeses In The World

The world of cheese is full of wonders. The vast variety of flavors, textures, and aromas that can be created from something as simple and, let's face it, unappealing as curdled milk is extraordinary. While many cheeses are made to be mild and mellow, on the other end of the spectrum are the ones that can bowl you over with one whiff: We're talking about stinky cheeses.

There are a few ways to bring an eye-watering, bowl-you-over aroma to cheese, from washing the rind to employing particular aging processes to throwing certain molds into the mix. At every step of the cheesemaking process, there are chemical reactions occurring that can contribute to upping the funk factor — when these reactions are encouraged, you end up with a pungent, smelly work of dairy art. Whether you're a stinky cheese lover seeking out your next thrill, or a hater looking for types to avoid, here's a list of some of the world's most odorous cheeses.