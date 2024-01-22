The Science Behind Why Some Cheeses Are Oh So Smelly

Cheese is one of those wonders of human creation that seemingly makes any dish better, not to mention is incredibly poppable on its own. It's the basis of wonderful dishes like fondue, raclette, and poutine. Some people claim you're not supposed to pair it with seafood; then explain the wonder that is lobster mac and cheese. Checkmate, anti-cheesians.

But apart from its deliciousness, cheese often has another distinctive quality: its smell. Bad-smelling food is something humans generally instinctively avoid, yet cheese seems to be an exception. But why does cheese smell like that in the first place? A few different things can affect a cheese's smell — like how it's aged and washed — but the primary culprit here is bacteria. It doesn't mean stinky cheese has gone bad; it just means the bacteria deliberately introduced to make the cheese in the first place might be producing a particularly funky smell.