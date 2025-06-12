This Popular Grocery Store Makes Some Of The Absolute Worst Canned Veggie Soup Around

When you get a craving for a comforting, hot bowl of vegetable soup, it can seem like too much of a hassle to make a batch from scratch. Luckily, this problem can be solved by buying a can of veggie soup from the market — but not all store-bought soups are worth your time (and taste buds). To help you figure out which ones are worth keeping in the pantry for when that craving hits, we tasted and ranked 11 vegetable soup brands. In our testing, we found one that you definitely want to avoid: Wegmans vegetable soup.

Wegmans may be a popular grocery store, but unfortunately, its veggie soup ranked last on our list. While making this ranking, our tester considered taste, as well as nutrition (such as sodium count and ingredient list). While the Wegmans soup featured mostly good ingredients (including carrots, celery, potatoes, rotini pasta, and spices), the tester found the taste of the soup to be "meh" and "off," with the tomato puree base overpowering the other flavors.

Beyond that, the soup wasn't that great nutritionally, either — it contains 660 milligrams of sodium per cup. To put that into perspective, the American Heart Association recommends that adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium in an entire day. It's also worth noting that this soup is made with chicken broth, so it's not suitable for vegetarians.