The Childhood Dessert Rob Lowe Loved To Order At His Grandpa's Diner

Rob Lowe and his iconic jaw-line are Hollywood legends. Lowe made his film debut as Soda Pop in the 1980s coming-of-age film, "The Outsiders." His movie career took off, but he has always clung to his Buckeye roots, and nothing exemplifies this down-to-earth quality more than his love for the chocolate cream pie he ate at his grandfather's Sidney, Ohio diner known as "The Spot."

Lowe shared with All Recipes: "There was a walk-in cooler that had individual slices of pies up a wall. I still dream about it — chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, apple."

But don't give this guy a chocolate pie that's too sweet. If making one at home, avoid this by using a combination of semi-sweet chocolate and unsweetened chocolate, and go easy on the sugar. While some recipes opt for a cookie crumb pie crust and a fudge-like texture, Lowe likes his with a nice custard base. After all, every bite of a chocolate cream pie is supposed to be airy and velvety smooth.