The Childhood Dessert Rob Lowe Loved To Order At His Grandpa's Diner
Rob Lowe and his iconic jaw-line are Hollywood legends. Lowe made his film debut as Soda Pop in the 1980s coming-of-age film, "The Outsiders." His movie career took off, but he has always clung to his Buckeye roots, and nothing exemplifies this down-to-earth quality more than his love for the chocolate cream pie he ate at his grandfather's Sidney, Ohio diner known as "The Spot."
Lowe shared with All Recipes: "There was a walk-in cooler that had individual slices of pies up a wall. I still dream about it — chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, apple."
But don't give this guy a chocolate pie that's too sweet. If making one at home, avoid this by using a combination of semi-sweet chocolate and unsweetened chocolate, and go easy on the sugar. While some recipes opt for a cookie crumb pie crust and a fudge-like texture, Lowe likes his with a nice custard base. After all, every bite of a chocolate cream pie is supposed to be airy and velvety smooth.
Troubleshooting pie problems
We previously spoke with a pastry chef about making the best custard and cream pies. The expert said that overcooking is this kind of pie's worst enemy. A simple calibration of your oven's temperature can solve this issue.
Another issue with chocolate cream pie is getting it to set properly. This dessert requires egg yolks and cornstarch, along with whole milk or half and half to achieve a rich, thick, and perfect consistency.
Rob Lowe still follows an Atkins-based eating philosophy, which recommends low-carb, high-protein, and low-sugar food options. Still, his boyish soft spot for cream pie persists. While it's not an everyday treat, he admits to eating a slice of this dessert from time to time. The actor told LA Magazine, "The banana cream pie and the chocolate custard pie at the Apple Pan may be my favorite things about LA, period."