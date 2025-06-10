What To Look For When Choosing Meat Cuts For Dry-Aged Steak

If you've ever tried dry-aging steak, you know that much like cheesemaking, it's an art in and of itself. For those who've tasted the umami-packed, beefy flavor of dry-aged steak and want to try the process at home instead of ponying up double for a store-bought cut, you'll need to do a bit of homework. There's a reason dry-aged steak is more expensive than regular steak — the process takes time and requires a tightly controlled environment. Not only do you have to dry the steak for a long time (at least a fortnight) for it to develop that concentrated, nutty flavor, but you also have to know a few key things when picking the meat. Our first rule of thumb is to choose a bigger cut over a smaller one. More specifically, a primal cut is ideal.

When you age and dry any kind of meat, it loses a significant amount of moisture, which means shrinkage. So, if you start with smaller cuts, you'll probably end up with a whole lot less. The shrinkage depends on how long you age it; for example, steak typically loses more than 10% of its weight after 21 days, which becomes nearly 35% if it's aged for 120 days. And that's before it even hits the heat — once it's cooked, it'll go down another size. By the time you're ready to plate it, you might feel like you're serving chops instead of steaks. This is why you should avoid dry-aging smaller cuts of meat, which brings us to the second challenge: picking the right one.