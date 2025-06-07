It all comes together in about 15 minutes, so while it might sound like a lot of work, making your own breadcrumbs with anchovies is not labor-intensive. These bread crumbs can be used as a salad topping, sprinkled on creamy mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, or any dish that needs a tasty, crunchy element. They are popping with flavor. Giada De Laurentiis uses them for her radicchio Caesar salad.

De Laurentiis is a huge advocate for adding these little fish to recipes whenever you are looking for extra taste and want to do so without adding salt or cheese. She believes anchovies are the most underrated ingredient, having said as much on TikTok. As she notes, they are loaded with antioxidants and omegas, making them a superfood that is worth adding to your diet.

What brand does the Giadzy host recommend using for breadcrumbs and beyond? Armatore is her go-to. A fourth-generation family-owned business, it sources its fish from the waters off the Amalfi Coast. The anchovies are local to this community, and the waters offer the perfect environment for them to thrive. So if you want to make your breadcrumbs just like De Laurentiis, Armatore anchovies are the way to go. Look for them online or at a specialty grocery store.