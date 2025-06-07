The Unexpected Fishy Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Uses For Her Homemade Breadcrumbs
Breadcrumbs are an integral ingredient when making eggplant alla parmigiana, meatloaf, or a good crab cake. While most home cooks use store-bought panko breadcrumbs for convenience, when you really want to impart an extra layer of flavor to a dish, making your own can do just that — and no one knows that better than Giada De Laurentiis. The Italian-American chef builds flavor in her breadcrumbs with anchovy fillets, and this is one of many cooking tips from De Laurentiis that you'll want in your culinary arsenal.
Anchovies have a strong, savory taste when eaten whole; however, De Laurentiis cooks them in a hot pan of oil where they basically melt, imparting their rich umami without an overpowering fishy taste or texture. Don't worry about the bones; they also dissolve in the hot oil as you move the fillets around. De Laurentiis also uses some red pepper flakes and garlic, creating a flavor-infused oil perfect for toasting unseasoned breadcrumbs. As they fry, becoming golden and crisp, the crumbs soak up all those layers. Once they are done sauteing, she mixes in a little kosher salt and fresh lemon zest, producing breadcrumbs that are tastier and more complex than what you get at the supermarket.
She prefers a specific Italian brand of anchovy
It all comes together in about 15 minutes, so while it might sound like a lot of work, making your own breadcrumbs with anchovies is not labor-intensive. These bread crumbs can be used as a salad topping, sprinkled on creamy mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, or any dish that needs a tasty, crunchy element. They are popping with flavor. Giada De Laurentiis uses them for her radicchio Caesar salad.
De Laurentiis is a huge advocate for adding these little fish to recipes whenever you are looking for extra taste and want to do so without adding salt or cheese. She believes anchovies are the most underrated ingredient, having said as much on TikTok. As she notes, they are loaded with antioxidants and omegas, making them a superfood that is worth adding to your diet.
What brand does the Giadzy host recommend using for breadcrumbs and beyond? Armatore is her go-to. A fourth-generation family-owned business, it sources its fish from the waters off the Amalfi Coast. The anchovies are local to this community, and the waters offer the perfect environment for them to thrive. So if you want to make your breadcrumbs just like De Laurentiis, Armatore anchovies are the way to go. Look for them online or at a specialty grocery store.