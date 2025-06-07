The Brand Of Instant Mashed Potatoes We Ranked The Best Tastes As Good As Homemade

Mashed potatoes are easily one of the best comfort foods out there. And sometimes you just want a delicious bowl of it without having to put in any of the work that comes with making the dish at home. This is where a box of instant mashed potatoes comes in — but some of those store-bought options are better than others. To help you pick out the brand that is going to taste the closest to homemade, Daily Meal tasted and ranked eight brands of instant mashed potatoes. Our favorite option? 365 by Whole Foods Market Instant Mashed Potatoes.

While going through the ranking process, our tester considered the taste, texture, and smell, with each batch of potatoes — after making them according to the box instructions, only seasoning with a bit of salt and pepper. With all that in mind, 365's instant mashed potatoes were a hit.

The tester found them to be "light and fluffy, with a smooth, creamy mouthfeel" — and, overall, very similar to what you would get with homemade mashed potatoes. Further, the taste was creamy, rich, and potato-y with a "warm and buttery" smell. All in all, the 365 by Whole Foods Market Instant Mashed Potatoes are basically as close to a homemade taste as you're going to get without, well, making buttery mashed potatoes at home.