Aldi's Specially Selected Jam Gives Bonne Maman A Run For Its Money

It's a pretty common occurrence for fans to think that an Aldi dupe is even better than the real deal. For example, some picks from its line of generic cereals have become popular alternatives to big names in the breakfast game from Lucky Charms to Fruit Loops. Some fans boast that the Aldi's versions come packed with much better flavor and more generous serving sizes than those competitors.

These opinions are true for much more than the discount chain's cereal line, too. Recently fans have been raving about Aldi's Specially Selected jam, and some are even saying it gives other popular small-batch spreads, like Bonne Maman, a run for their money. After a quick look at the prices of the Aldi jam and Bonne Maman's products, Aldi's Specially Selected version is much more affordable. Much like the family-inspired brand Bonne Maman, Aldi's Specially Selected jam is also made with more fruit than other brands — Aldi jam is 75% fruit, according to its packaging — and comes with less sugar, too. This means that it tastes much less artificial than other pre-made jams and gives off more of a homemade taste.

The Aldi jam comes in a small glass jar, and multiple flavors are available from strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry. Starting as a seasonal item, this jam has become so popular that Aldi has started keeping it stocked on the shelves year-round. But don't wait to buy a jar — these things go fast.