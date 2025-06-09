The Great Value Brand Snack We Ranked The Absolute Worst Of The Bunch
If you shop at Walmart, then you've probably bought Great Value items at least once or twice. It's Walmart's store brand, and its items are typically cheaper than the name brand. Of course, some of its products are better than others, and to help you distinguish the good from the bad, we ranked 21 Great Value snacks from worst to best. Out of everything we tried, there was one snack that we recommend you avoid: freeze dried peaches.
When ranking these items, our reviewer considered factors like taste, appearance, pricing, and smell. With this in mind, she had a very negative reaction to these fruit pieces, declaring them "the worst freeze dried peaches I've ever had, by far" and "so disgusting" that she spit them out. According to her, the snack smelled like sour peaches with a taste that was even worse than the smell signified. The peaches also had an unpleasant aftertaste that lingered way too long. Some other fruit-related snacks ranked higher on the list — including the freeze dried Fuji apple fruit crisps — so it's a bit of a mystery why the dried peaches were so bad.
If those descriptions don't dissuade you from trying Great Value's freeze dried peaches, then you're free to give them a try. However, we're fairly confident that you won't want to buy a second bag of these peaches after tasting them.
You're better off drying your own peaches
Instead of buying a bag of Great Value freeze dried peaches, we recommend you simply make your own. Why not try our recipe for DIY dried fruit? It works for everything from apples to pineapples to cherries to, of course, peaches.
The process requires a bit of patience, as the total cook time is about six hours (at a very low oven temperature), but the prep time is super simple and only takes about five minutes. In other words, the hands-on work is pretty minimal. If you don't have any fresh peaches available, you can also use canned peaches (here are 13 tips for cooking with them).
Once your homemade dried peaches are ready to go, you'll have a perfectly delicious snack that's much tastier than the Great Value version. You can also integrate these dried peaches into some recipes for other snacks. For example, add them to a batch of homemade trail mix or granola. You can also integrate them into desserts, like as a fun topping for a bowl of ice cream or, with a little extra effort, as a chocolate-covered snack. You might even want to use them as a garnish for a cocktail — preferably something peach-related, like our autumn peach pie cocktail or sriracha-peach smash.