3 Discontinued Dr Pepper Flavors We're Probably Not Getting Back

Over the years, Dr Pepper has introduced a wide range of unusual, limited-edition flavors like Fantastic Chocolate and Birthday Cake, but permanent additions to the flavor lineup have been a rare sight. Nonetheless, as the range of Dr Pepper products has shifted, the company has discontinued several sodas that were perhaps intended to have longer lives.

Dr Pepper is a business first and foremost, and low sales were a common reason for discontinuing these flavors. Some also followed trends in the soda industry that may have initially seemed promising, but the brand's attempts to cash in on certain fads fell flat — some sooner than others.

Thankfully, Dr Pepper continues to roll out creative soda varieties, both as limited-time offerings and permanent additions to its lineup. But the beginning of the road wasn't always the smoothest, as the first new flavor in company history — Dr Pepper Red Fusion — started strong but quickly bottomed out. Two others, Dr Pepper Ten and Dr Pepper Berries & Cream, followed suit. These are three flavors we probably shouldn't expect to see again.