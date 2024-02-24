If You Want To Finely Dice A Tomato, One Variety Works Best

One of the most important skills any aspiring chef has to master is how to slice and dice vegetables so that they're all the same size. Uniform knife cuts can make or break the visual appeal of a dish, but more importantly, it's crucial to cut everything to the same size so that the food cooks evenly. Some vegetables are easier to dice than others, however, like tomatoes. There are thousands of varieties of the savory fruit, but only one is perfect for cutting into small pieces, and that's the Roma.

If you've ever cut up a batch of tomatoes to pile on top of tacos, or to make a tomato salad, you know that oftentimes, the juice and seeds can make a big mess. Softer varieties of tomatoes can also get squished while you're slicing and you can wind up with something that looks more like tomato sauce than tomato pieces. Roma tomatoes, however, keep their shape when you cut them, and it's easy to remove their pulp and seeds without damaging the flesh. All you have to do is make sure you use a sharp, serrated knife, and know how to make a few strategic cuts.