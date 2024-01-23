The Viral Cajun Egg Boil That Took TikTok By Storm

When you think of a Cajun boil it probably conjures images of seafood, potatoes, and corn on the cob boiled in the same pot with an abundance of seasoning, with all of the delicious flavors simmering together. Whether it's a Cajun crawfish boil, a New Orleans-style shrimp boil, or any other combination of delicious seafood, there's also the enticing image of the entire pot dumped out and spread on a table to be devoured bit by bit. The only downside is that it does take a little planning to have all of the ingredients on hand. But what if you want to take advantage of many of the same flavors without whipping up an entire feast?

That's where the viral Cajun egg boil comes in. Not only is it super quick to make, but you've probably got all of the necessary ingredients already. And since it doesn't involve making a huge pot of food, it's the perfect snack (or entree) when you're cooking for one, which is maybe why it resonated so well with TikTok's audience. Since TikTok users tend to be younger, many are probably eager to learn how to make flavorful dishes that don't require a lot of time or an entire family to polish them off.