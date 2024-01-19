Slather Bacon Grease On Store-Bought Dinner Rolls For Richer Results

When you choose store-bought dinner rolls, you aim to save yourself some time in the kitchen while making the best rolls you can. These versatile rolls serve as the perfect accompaniment for mopping up marinara during pasta nights, dipping into a steaming bowl of chili, or serving as a superb appetizer before savoring some crispy chicken. With so many meals you can make, there are also so many varieties and brands of store-bought dinner rolls you can choose from. Yet, the paramount consideration lies in the impeccable quality of your rolls –- a delightful golden-brown crust that encases a soft and pillowy interior. It's how you would have wanted them if you made them from scratch, and with the right technique, you can get them there. One way to ensure richer results for your store-bought rolls is by slathering them with bacon grease.

That's right, folks. Move over butter and come on in bacon grease. Next time you sizzle up some bacon, save the grease and use it to polish your dinner rolls so they're shinier than a new pair of shoes. Not only will this impart a mesmerizing sheen, but it will also infuse your rolls with a novel taste and texture that is so delectable that you might find yourself making dinner rolls the star of your next meal.