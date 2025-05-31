One Of The Best Ways To Thicken Tomato Sauce Just Requires A Little Patience

In our busy world, we're all understandably looking for shortcuts, ways to not only make our lives easier, but to free more time for the people and things we enjoy most. We eat fast food, have groceries delivered, and use machines to chop our vegetables, but sometimes good things truly do come to those who wait, such as a thick, rich tomato sauce.

While there are many ways to quickly thicken tomato sauce, from adding a slurry to tossing in a handful of grated cheese, the best way is to just stand back and let it simmer. Cooking a blend of tomatoes — canned or fresh — with onions, garlic, basil, and olive oil low and slow at a steady simmer, uncovered, not only thickens the sauce, it concentrates flavor as the water gradually evaporates. Taking time out to simmer is also a simple hack that will even level up a store-bought sauce, resulting in a richer flavor and silkier texture.