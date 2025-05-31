What Anthony Bourdain Thought About This Ohio Chain's Cincinnati-Style Chili

If you grew up in the Midwestern state of Ohio, Skyline Chili is commonplace. But for those living outside this state's borders, the chain's Cincinnati-style chili is culinary lore, so much so that Anthony Bourdain visited the Buckeye State to sample this legendary dish. What he discovered is that it is, indeed, worthy of all the fuss. In 2007, the "No Reservations" host paid a visit to Skyline Chili to try what he called Ohio's "most recognizable gastronomic innovation."

What sets Cincinnati chili apart from other chili? In a video clip, Bourdain explains that the chili served at Skyline is not a standalone dish but rather a "mutant hybrid." Translation: Temper your expectations because it's not the thick, hearty Texas-style chili that you might be expecting. Instead, Cincinnati chili, which was developed by Greek immigrants and first served in 1949, is a thin, sweet and spicy meat sauce that is devoid of onions and beans – unless you choose to add them. But the consistency is not the only thing that gives Cincinnati chili its local identity. The "way" this dish is served is a true experience.