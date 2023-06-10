Why Spaghetti Is The Pasta Of Choice For Cincinnati Chili

No trip to Cincinnati would be complete without a sampling of the city's famous chili. For most chilis, the differences come down to what goes in the stew, and in this regard, Cincinnati chili stands apart. It combines a unique mix of spices like anise, celery salt, and cinnamon, among others, which gives it a unique flavor profile. The thing that catches most first-timers off guard isn't the flavor but how the chili is served.

There is no cornbread on the side in Cincinnati; instead, the chili is served on top of a pile of spaghetti a la bolognese sauce. Depending on how it's ordered, it can then be stacked high with cheese, beans, and onions for those that are willing to get the full five-way chili (though a mythical six-way with even more toppings does exist in some of Cincinnati's best chili parlors).

While there are plenty of ways for diners to make Cincinnati chili their own, one thing that never goes away is the spaghetti. No other pasta can stand in for the long noodles sticking out from underneath the mound of other ingredients, and it's all because of a very simple reason — it was the only option.