The Salvadoran McDonald's Potato Option We Wish Was Available In The US
While it's hard not to love McDonald's french fries, which are far and away the best selling item on the menu, the desire to seek out new experiences is part of what it means to be human. Unless we're traveling outside the country, we can only dream about trying international McDonald's menu items we wish were available in the U.S. Case in point: McPatatas in El Salvador. Made from 100% natural potatoes, this Salvadoran side is likely inspired by the Spanish dish patatas bravas, which consists of fried potato pieces and a flavorful, smoky sauce.
McPatatas ("patatas" being Spanish for "potatoes") are basically seasoned, extra crispy, deep-fried steak fries and would make an ideal side for a Salvadoran McDonald's Gourmet Smokehouse burger topped with onion rings, white cheddar, bacon, and caramelized onions. If you live in the Southern states, it used to be fairly easy to cross the border for a taste, as McPatatas used to be available in Mexico, served with McQueso dipping sauce, but they were sadly discontinued.
More about McDonald's McPatatas
It's been estimated that McDonald's began offering McPatatas in El Salvador ever since the company first launched franchises in San Salvador in the summer of 1972. The menu description on McDonald's El Salvador website describes the wedge potatoes as "fully seasoned," but specific ingredients for the seasonings are not listed.
YouTube videos of visitors enjoying McPatatas clearly show more seasonings than just salt, and some copycat recipes use chili powder to replicate the dish, but we can only guess that the spice blend is inspired by flavors found throughout Central America. So far, seasoned fries are the McDonald's potato side only found at locations abroad.
It would be all too exciting for McDonald's to expand its stateside offerings to incorporate international items on the menu, from Japan's Shrimp Filet-O to Taiwan's Taro Pie. All we can do is hope for the best, and wait and see. Until then, you can always visit a local Salvadoran, Spanish, or Honduran restaurant for a taste of patatas bravas — or you could simply make them at home.