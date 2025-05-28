The Salvadoran McDonald's Potato Option We Wish Was Available In The US

While it's hard not to love McDonald's french fries, which are far and away the best selling item on the menu, the desire to seek out new experiences is part of what it means to be human. Unless we're traveling outside the country, we can only dream about trying international McDonald's menu items we wish were available in the U.S. Case in point: McPatatas in El Salvador. Made from 100% natural potatoes, this Salvadoran side is likely inspired by the Spanish dish patatas bravas, which consists of fried potato pieces and a flavorful, smoky sauce.

McPatatas ("patatas" being Spanish for "potatoes") are basically seasoned, extra crispy, deep-fried steak fries and would make an ideal side for a Salvadoran McDonald's Gourmet Smokehouse burger topped with onion rings, white cheddar, bacon, and caramelized onions. If you live in the Southern states, it used to be fairly easy to cross the border for a taste, as McPatatas used to be available in Mexico, served with McQueso dipping sauce, but they were sadly discontinued.