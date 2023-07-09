The McDonald's Potato Side You Can Only Find Abroad

While McDonald's World Famous Fries have been on the quick service restaurant menu since 1955, the superlative adjective stems from company standards associated with those potatoes. Whether dipped in ketchup, eaten on their own, or maybe stuffed inside a Big Mac, many people cannot resist an order of that potato side.

Even though the World Famous Fries are the same recipe everywhere in the world, restaurants in France, Greece, and Spain offer another McDonald's potato side that has some people ready to jump on a plane. In those countries, seasoned potato wedges are on the menu.

In France, the spicy potatoes are served with a chive sauce. For the Greek offering, the potato wedges are seasoned with paprika, onion, and garlic and served with a sour cream dipping sauce. In Spain, the spiced potato wedges are paired with a spring onion sauce. Also, Spain has an additional menu option with sour cream seasoning, which can be sprinkled on top. All three options are a classic potato wedge, meaning the skin is on the potato.

Previously, McDonald's offered this style of potato wedges in other countries for a limited time. Mexico offered McPatatas, and the U.K. had the potato side for a limited time. For U.S. consumers, it seems that there will only be one McDonald's potato side on the menu, and the potato wedges will require a passport to get a taste.