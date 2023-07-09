The McDonald's Potato Side You Can Only Find Abroad
While McDonald's World Famous Fries have been on the quick service restaurant menu since 1955, the superlative adjective stems from company standards associated with those potatoes. Whether dipped in ketchup, eaten on their own, or maybe stuffed inside a Big Mac, many people cannot resist an order of that potato side.
Even though the World Famous Fries are the same recipe everywhere in the world, restaurants in France, Greece, and Spain offer another McDonald's potato side that has some people ready to jump on a plane. In those countries, seasoned potato wedges are on the menu.
In France, the spicy potatoes are served with a chive sauce. For the Greek offering, the potato wedges are seasoned with paprika, onion, and garlic and served with a sour cream dipping sauce. In Spain, the spiced potato wedges are paired with a spring onion sauce. Also, Spain has an additional menu option with sour cream seasoning, which can be sprinkled on top. All three options are a classic potato wedge, meaning the skin is on the potato.
Previously, McDonald's offered this style of potato wedges in other countries for a limited time. Mexico offered McPatatas, and the U.K. had the potato side for a limited time. For U.S. consumers, it seems that there will only be one McDonald's potato side on the menu, and the potato wedges will require a passport to get a taste.
Has McDonald's ever offered seasoned fries on its menu?
While the popularity of McDonald's World Famous Fries has never waned, there was one occasion when those fried spuds received a flavor upgrade. According to a McDonald's corporate announcement, Gilroy Garlic Fries appeared in Great Bay Area California locations in 2016. The limited-time offering appeared in 240 restaurants.
The special garlic-seasoned fries were in honor of Gilroy, California, and its designation as The Garlic Capital of the World. Over the years, the city has been the site of an annual food festival celebrating all things garlic.
The McDonald's garlic fries featured a "purée mix of garlic from Gilroy, California," combined with olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, and a pinch of salt. The classic World Famous Fries were tossed with this mix after cooking.
Although this idea was a limited-time menu option, it is curious that McDonald's has not offered more seasoned options. Given the recent success of Grimace Shakes, celebrity meals, and other promotions, a seasoned fry choice could easily be incorporated into the mix.
Can McDonald's fans get a taste of international menu items without a passport?
While some people might prefer a potato wedge like the ones served across the pond, some McDonald's international items can be enjoyed a little closer to home. The McDonald's global headquarters restaurant features a rotating menu of international items.
Located in Chicago's West Loop, the restaurant has featured popular dishes from Germany, France, Australia, and more. When it opened in 2019, it featured The Netherlands Sweet Potato Fries, a Halloumi Muffin from Cyprus, and a 1955 Burger from Germany. Options have included robust salads, over-the-top burgers, and a few desserts. It is a great way to sample the special offerings without the long flight to another country.
Previously, McDonald's featured a nationwide, limited-time offering of international favorites. Tied to the Stroopwafel McFlurry, there were a variety of international menu items that received positive feedback. Unfortunately, the option was a short-lived promotion and has not returned.