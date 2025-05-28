Why You Should Never Grow These 2 Berries Together
If you're planning a berry patch in your garden, it might be tempting to grow different varieties of raspberries side by side. After all, more berries mean more flavor, right? Not always. When it comes to black raspberries and red raspberries, there's one crucial gardening rule you should follow: Do not plant them together. Unlike planting basil near tomatoes, where the aromatic oils from the basil infuse the ripening tomatoes, black and red raspberries don't do each other any favors. Though they may look similar and thrive in the same growing conditions, black raspberries and red raspberries are not ideal neighbors.
The main reason comes down to plant health and disease prevention. Even if they appear lush and vigorous, red raspberries can carry latent viral infections — meaning they're infected but don't show any visible symptoms and therefore become silent carriers. So, while they continue to look healthy and produce fruit, they may transmit viruses through shared soil, insect vectors such as aphids, or even pruning tools if they're not properly sanitized. This is particularly dangerous for black raspberries.
These varieties are much more susceptible to certain viruses that can be spread by red raspberries unknowingly. Once infected, black raspberries can show stunted growth, poor fruit development, and shortened lifespan — essentially undoing all your hard work in the garden. Unfortunately, there is no cure for viral infections in raspberry plants, which means removal is the only solution. Prevention, therefore, is key; otherwise, if you were planning on using fresh berries in your next recipe or to make homemade framboise raspberry liqueur instead of buying it, you'd be out of luck.
How to safely grow red raspberries and black raspberries
If you're keen on growing both types of raspberries, plant them in separate areas of your garden, ideally at least 100 feet apart. This distance minimizes the risk of transmission via insect pests, wind-borne pollen, or unintentional cross-contamination. It is also a good idea to regularly inspect your plants to control aphid populations, and always use clean gardening tools when handling berry bushes (or any bushes, for that matter). Planting black raspberries upwind can also help, as aphids often travel from plant to plant using air currents rather than their wings.
In short, while red and black raspberries may seem like a natural plant-together pairing, keeping them apart is one of the best ways to ensure a healthy, productive garden. A little spacing now can save you from major disappointment later and keep your berry harvest thriving for future seasons. And while you are busy planting berries, consider some of these 18 lesser-known berries you need to try, such as gooseberries, marionberries, and cloudberries. Who knew there were so many berry varieties?