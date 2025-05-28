Why You Should Never Grow These 2 Berries Together

If you're planning a berry patch in your garden, it might be tempting to grow different varieties of raspberries side by side. After all, more berries mean more flavor, right? Not always. When it comes to black raspberries and red raspberries, there's one crucial gardening rule you should follow: Do not plant them together. Unlike planting basil near tomatoes, where the aromatic oils from the basil infuse the ripening tomatoes, black and red raspberries don't do each other any favors. Though they may look similar and thrive in the same growing conditions, black raspberries and red raspberries are not ideal neighbors.

The main reason comes down to plant health and disease prevention. Even if they appear lush and vigorous, red raspberries can carry latent viral infections — meaning they're infected but don't show any visible symptoms and therefore become silent carriers. So, while they continue to look healthy and produce fruit, they may transmit viruses through shared soil, insect vectors such as aphids, or even pruning tools if they're not properly sanitized. This is particularly dangerous for black raspberries.

These varieties are much more susceptible to certain viruses that can be spread by red raspberries unknowingly. Once infected, black raspberries can show stunted growth, poor fruit development, and shortened lifespan — essentially undoing all your hard work in the garden. Unfortunately, there is no cure for viral infections in raspberry plants, which means removal is the only solution. Prevention, therefore, is key; otherwise, if you were planning on using fresh berries in your next recipe or to make homemade framboise raspberry liqueur instead of buying it, you'd be out of luck.