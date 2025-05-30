8 Savory Desserts To Switch Up Your Regular Sweet Treats

There's nothing quite like something sweet to finish off a meal. It's the perfect way to satiate our appetites and jumpstart digestion. That said, sometimes, after a larger meal, you may not want the intense sugar rush of a cloyingly sweet treat. Or, if you're like me, you may not love super sugary desserts, preferring ones with a more salty bite. That's when a cake, pie, or bar made with savory ingredients is needed.

From desserts made with salty bacon or spicy chili peppers to those incorporating sharp Cheddar cheese or vegetables like zucchini, there are a number of less sugary recipes out there that can be the perfect capstone to a meal without the dessert delirium of a double chocolate cake or a syrupy flan. Read on to discover the ultimate savory desserts to switch for your regular sweet treats the next time you're preparing dinner for friends and family.