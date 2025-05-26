Robin Williams' Favorite Comfort Food Was An American Classic

Williams' favorite pot roast starts the way comfort food should — by filling the whole kitchen. A chunk of chuck roast, browned until the edges catch, then dropped into a pot with soft onions, tomato paste, garlic, and big cuts of carrot and celery. And just like with Ina Garten's pot roast, add a little booze: red wine. Everything simmers for hours in the oven while the vegetables cave in and the gravy thickens, like the whole thing's trying to collapse into a hug. The result isn't dainty, but it's deeply right. It's the kind of dish that holds the room still.

And somehow, that same grounding presence showed up in Williams' work — just in louder, stranger ways. In "Hook," he turned an imaginary feast into a full-color food fight, the table overflowing with surreal dishes that didn't need to be real to feel joyful. In "Mrs. Doubtfire," his double life nearly unraveled over a dinner gone sideways — complete with food allergies, bathroom switches, and lipstick on fire. In "Toys," he monologued through cafeteria trays and ranted about artificial sugar. Robin Williams acted with food brilliantly, turning meals into something chaotic, emotional, and real.

So no, he didn't cook. But the dish that followed him off set says everything: hearty, comforting, unfussy. The type of food that could hold a little chaos — and still taste just like home.