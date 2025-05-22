The 3-Ingredient Dinner Matt Damon Makes On Repeat

Even movie stars have their favorite go-to easy meals to make. For Matt Damon, it's a three-ingredient dinner that he loves making for his kids to ensure that they eat some veggies. The simple meal consists of just pasta, butter, and steamed broccoli.

In an interview with People, Damon — who admits that he's a "terrible cook" overall — said of his go-to dinner, "It's all about getting enough healthy food in front of them every three hours." And his kids love it. The actor continues, "Luckily, I found out all three of my youngest girls love broccoli. There are times where I can't get them to eat protein or a little piece of fish because they are going crazy over the broccoli. Sometimes they're the ones bribing me to eat more of my vegetables."

With that in mind, this may just be the perfect meal to get your kids to eat their veggies — or even to get veggies into your own diet if it's something that you struggle with. Plus, this meal couldn't be simpler — or faster. You can even steam the broccoli in the microwave while you wait for the pasta to cook. And if your kids don't like broccoli, swap it out for whatever veggie they will eat — perhaps asparagus, cauliflower, or spinach. Whichever vegetable you choose, you should be able to serve the pasta within 30 minutes, making it the perfect dish for a busy weeknight.