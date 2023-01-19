Foodies Tell Daily Meal What They Think Is The Best Menu Item At Noodles & Company

There are few pleasures as satisfying as a carbohydrate-rich bowl of noodles. Whether it's the complex flavors blended into a bowl of pad Thai, the wholesome joy of macaroni and cheese, or simple buttered noodles, there's something comforting about these dishes.

The love of noodle dishes is also cross-cultural. An Oxfam survey found pasta to be the world's favorite food, outranking meat, rice, and pizza. And no restaurant may understand the world's love affair as well as Noodles & Company. The fast-casual chain has been serving multicultural bowls of pasta since 1995. In a 2013 survey, the company found that 59% of Americans have pasta or noodles at least once a week. It also found that Italian cuisine was the most-preferred noodle style.

Daily Meal was just as curious to find out how people take their pasta, so we asked our readers what their favorite Noodles & Company offering is.