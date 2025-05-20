The Ingredient That Brings An Umami Boost To Boring BBQ Sauce
Barbecue sauces form a wide world of flavor variety, and it's certainly true that some taste better than others. But just one unexpected ingredient can bring impressive complexity to even the most plain barbecue sauce: black garlic. With a sweet flavor and tangy notes, black garlic has an umami kick unlike anything else in the culinary world.
Despite the mystique, black garlic is simply regular garlic that has been aged under controlled heat and humidity for an extended period of time. The low, long heat — about 140 degrees Fahrenheit for four weeks, though a rice cooker can do it in days — produces a slow Maillard reaction, the same chemical process that browns grilled food. In this case, it turns the garlic bulbs a rich black color. Sticky to the touch, and soft yet dense, black garlic also enjoys a description-defying flavor.
One common taste comparison for black garlic is molasses, making it a natural fit for barbecue sauce, a condiment which is sometimes made with actual molasses. But the unusual umami notes of black garlic will also shine in a barbecue sauce when applied to meats, vegetables, or anything that could do with a savory-sweet flavor boost.
How to boost BBQ sauce with black garlic
Adding sautéed fresh garlic may be one of the simple ways to upgrade any store-bought barbecue sauce, but the complex savoriness of black garlic adds a rich depth that can't be replicated otherwise. If you're not up for making black garlic, use a store-bought head of black garlic, cloves, or pre-made puree. The easiest option is the puree. Recipes vary, but 2 tablespoons for 1 cup of barbecue sauce seems to be a good starting point. Whether you're using pureed, chopped, or whole cloves, you'll need to add the black garlic to the food processor with the sauce and blend until smooth.
If your grocery store does not carry black garlic and you don't feel like making it yourself, there may be another way to get this flavor boost. Trader Joe's sells a powdered black garlic seasoning, which can be used the same way as any other dry seasoning. Mix the black garlic powder into your barbecue sauce to taste — you'll still get that complex umami kick.
Making a black garlic barbecue from scratch is as easy as taking your homemade barbecue sauce recipe and using black garlic in place of raw. If the flavor seems a little lackluster — add more black garlic.