The Ingredient That Brings An Umami Boost To Boring BBQ Sauce

Barbecue sauces form a wide world of flavor variety, and it's certainly true that some taste better than others. But just one unexpected ingredient can bring impressive complexity to even the most plain barbecue sauce: black garlic. With a sweet flavor and tangy notes, black garlic has an umami kick unlike anything else in the culinary world.

Despite the mystique, black garlic is simply regular garlic that has been aged under controlled heat and humidity for an extended period of time. The low, long heat — about 140 degrees Fahrenheit for four weeks, though a rice cooker can do it in days — produces a slow Maillard reaction, the same chemical process that browns grilled food. In this case, it turns the garlic bulbs a rich black color. Sticky to the touch, and soft yet dense, black garlic also enjoys a description-defying flavor.

One common taste comparison for black garlic is molasses, making it a natural fit for barbecue sauce, a condiment which is sometimes made with actual molasses. But the unusual umami notes of black garlic will also shine in a barbecue sauce when applied to meats, vegetables, or anything that could do with a savory-sweet flavor boost.