14 Simple Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought BBQ Sauce

Along with ketchup, mayo, and mustard, BBQ sauce is a store-bought condiment that you likely have in your pantry. Using store-bought BBQ sauce is a quick, affordable way to add immediate smokiness and sweetness to any dish, and the possibilities with it are almost endless: You can use it as a meat marinade, smear it onto a sandwich, dip your chicken tenders into it, or pop it onto a pizza base. However, the store-bought versions of these sauces often don't stand up to the chef-made stuff — and while there are some awesome store-bought barbecue sauces out there, you might find that your standard brand is crying out for an upgrade.

Well, you're in luck. Store-bought BBQ sauce is incredibly easy to add new flavors and textures to, and you can often use ingredients that you have in your fridge or pantry. By mixing in sour, sweet, or savory ingredients, you can help to balance BBQ sauces that lean too heavily into one flavor profile, and give them the complexity that makes this condiment so impressive. You can even add deep smokiness using store-cupboard staples, giving the sauce that unmistakable barbecue taste. ‌