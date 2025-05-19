Do Seasons Impact The Quality Of Seafood?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Several factors can impact the quality of seafood. For instance, the worst days of the week to order fish from a restaurant are Sunday and Monday, because it may be several days old by then due to delivery schedules, especially at restaurants that don't specialize in seafood. Even the season when seafood is caught can be a factor. However, Daily Meal learned from chef Ari Kolender, partner at Found Oyster, as well as Queen's Raw Bar & Grill in Los Angeles, and author of How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea, that the seasonal effect depends on whether you're buying fish or shellfish.

In regard to fish, the chef prefers not to use the term "quality," because it implies that the seafood is either good or bad, depending on the seasonal shift. "It's more about where the fish are," Kolender explains, "They migrate just like birds ... so when, let's say, Spanish Mackerel is not in season off the coast of North Carolina, it is not that if someone caught one it would be 'bad' — just rare as they have moved on for the time being."

So, rather than the season affecting the quality of fish, its freshness and flavor really come down to how it's handled and stored before it gets to you. Some red flags to look for when buying fresh seafood include cloudy and dull eyes, dry edges, and discoloration. Also, fish should not have an ammonia-like or sour odor.