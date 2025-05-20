A Popular Kitchen Flooring Choice Is Actually A Major Design Red Flag, Here's Why

The kitchen is the most commonly renovated room in the house for many reasons. For instance, one of the biggest signs your kitchen is in desperate need of remodeling is worn or outdated materials, which extends from the cabinets to the fittings to the flooring. In particular, one flooring choice that you should consider changing and avoiding in your kitchen is natural stone tile.

Natural stone has remained a popular flooring material in homes and businesses because it has an elegant appearance that never goes out of style. However, it's the disadvantages of the tiles that make it a major red flag for your kitchen. The biggest problem is that many natural stone tiles – like sandstone and limestone – are more porous than man-made tiles, so they can soak up liquids and stain easily. This porosity also means that natural stone can harbor bacteria from food and liquid spills.

To avoid these issues and make the tiles easy to clean, you have to make sure that the stone remains sealed properly, which requires resealing maintenance every one to three years. This regular upkeep, and the higher upfront cost compared to other options, makes natural stone tiles one of the most expensive kitchen flooring choices.