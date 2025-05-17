The 14 Best Cheeses For Loaded Fries

If there's anyone out there who doesn't love loaded fries, we frankly don't wanna hear about it. Loaded fries are a food sent from high above. The combination of salty, starchy, crispy fries, delightfully gooey and savory cheese, and any toppings that you care to throw on that famous duo is the stuff of dreams. However, making sure that all of those elements are done just right can be a bit more challenging than you think. The cheese is one of the most essential parts of loaded fries, but all too often people make the wrong choice with theirs. They pick a cheese that doesn't melt, one that's lacking in flavor and punch, or one that just doesn't gel well with the other add-ons — and then they spend the rest of the day cursing their own choices.

Well, that ends here. With this handy guide, we'll walk you through all of the best cheeses you can use for your loaded fries. Some of them will satisfy folks out there who love a good cheese pull, while others will deliver that classic cheese flavor, with a nutty, savory twist. Plus, some of them will allow you to transform your loaded fries into a dish you never thought possible, with their unique combo of texture and flavor.