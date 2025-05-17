The 14 Best Cheeses For Loaded Fries
If there's anyone out there who doesn't love loaded fries, we frankly don't wanna hear about it. Loaded fries are a food sent from high above. The combination of salty, starchy, crispy fries, delightfully gooey and savory cheese, and any toppings that you care to throw on that famous duo is the stuff of dreams. However, making sure that all of those elements are done just right can be a bit more challenging than you think. The cheese is one of the most essential parts of loaded fries, but all too often people make the wrong choice with theirs. They pick a cheese that doesn't melt, one that's lacking in flavor and punch, or one that just doesn't gel well with the other add-ons — and then they spend the rest of the day cursing their own choices.
Well, that ends here. With this handy guide, we'll walk you through all of the best cheeses you can use for your loaded fries. Some of them will satisfy folks out there who love a good cheese pull, while others will deliver that classic cheese flavor, with a nutty, savory twist. Plus, some of them will allow you to transform your loaded fries into a dish you never thought possible, with their unique combo of texture and flavor.
1. Colby Jack
If you're looking for a cheese for your loaded fries that doesn't defy any expectations, and delivers that classic cheesy experience, you'll want Colby Jack. This is one of many people's go-to options for loaded fries, and for good reason. This cheese is actually made from two different ones, Colby and Monterey Jack, and the mix of the two produces fantastic results. You get a good balance of umami and creaminess, with a mellowness running underneath it that makes it taste rich and mature without being too intense.
Colby Jack also stands out thanks to its delightful two-tone color. The cheese takes the white of Monterey Jack and the orange of Colby and combines it into one block, meaning that when it's grated and melted, it has a visual appeal that other cheeses can't quite match. It's also eminently meltable: When it's warmed through, it softens into a gooey, oozy mass, offering a stretchiness that envelops each french fry. Because its flavor is bold yet unintrusive, it works as a good backing track for any other toppings that you care to place on your loaded fries. Trust us on this one: You really can't go wrong with Colby Jack.
2. Cheddar
Ah, yes. Old Faithful. You've probably had cheddar-topped loaded fries before, and it's easy to see why. Cheddar is a perfect option, whether you're opting for loaded taco fries (where its flavor profile works well with the salsa and chili powder) or a bacon-topped affair. It has a well-balanced flavor, it grates with no trouble whatsoever, and it's a total crowd pleaser thanks to its gentle nuttiness and creamy top note.
Additionally, cheddar's just easy to find. Most, if not all, stores will have it in several different strengths, and all you have to do is find the one that suits your palette the most. Mild cheddar has an easygoing smoothness and a butteriness that works well with any other flavors, while sharper cheddars have a punchy, salty flavor that suits folks who like a bit more adventure in their loaded fries. Just remember that mature cheddars can be a little bit tougher to melt, due to lower moisture content. If gooeyness is a high priority for you (and why wouldn't it be?), you may want to go for a milder option or mix a mild and sharp cheddar together.
3. Mozzarella
Mozzarella is your one-stop shop for an awesome cheese pull, making it a classic choice for loaded fries. The production process that goes into mozzarella is behind its excellent stretchiness. When this cheese is made, it's bathed in hot, salty water and compressed, with its protein strands lining up as a result. This gives mozzarella its pullable structure, which you just won't get as well in other dairy products.
Mozzarella also has a mild, unobtrusive flavor, which is partly why it goes so well on pizza and the other toppings placed on loaded fries; you can throw on virtually whatever you like, and the cheese will pair excellently with it. Having said this, it also has an unmistakable creaminess that gives loaded fries a real richness. It's fair to say, though, that if you prefer your cheese to be a bit bolder, you might want to go for a different option — or you could mix your mozzarella with another type of cheese to get the best of both worlds.
4. Gruyere
We like to call gruyere the connoisseur's choice when it comes to loaded fries. There's something about this cheese that's just so fancy, with its Swiss origins and slightly more mature taste. Gruyere has a nuttiness that really shines through when paired with fried potatoes, and gives them slightly more nuance and vibrancy. That nuttiness is underpinned by a deeply creamy note, and a gentle sweetness that brings your toppings' flavors to life.
Although gruyere kinda works with any loaded fries, we like to employ it in a way that befits its classy status. We'd recommend whipping up some French onion loaded fries by dolloping some caramelized onions on top of your gruyere (and maybe some cheese curds, if you're so inclined), and broiling the whole thing until it's bubbling and flavorful. If you don't have the energy to go to all that effort, though, you really can just grate on some gruyere and then top it with a dusting of taco seasoning or chili powder, and scarf the whole thing down. We find that gruyere works best with bolder flavors, though, so opting for bacon-topped loaded fries with this cheese is a choice you can't go wrong with.
5. Monterey Jack
While Colby Jack can be the premium choice for loaded fries, if you can only find one half of the equation, that'll work just fine. Monterey Jack cheese is one of the two cheeses that goes into Colby Jack, and it provides the more buttery, creamy parts of the flavor. This gives Monterey Jack an especially mild, but still rich taste, with a full-bodied dairy note that both hits the spot and makes it super versatile.
A cheese with a high fat content, one of Monterey Jack's main strengths comes in its meltability. This cheese softens incredibly easily and stretches out well once melted, making it ideal for pulling individual loaded fries from their pile and enjoying how far the cheese pulls. Bear in mind that the term Monterey Jack usually refers to the milder, younger version of the cheese, and there are aged or dry versions out there too. These cheeses will be more cheddar-like in their flavor and texture, and while they can provide a bit more heft on the taste front, they also might not melt as well or be as malleable as the young kind. For loaded fries, you should go with the latter.
6. Havarti
Havarti may not be the most commonly used cheese for loaded fries, but you should take our word for it on this one: You can't go wrong with it. This Danish cheese is known for its sweet, creamy flavor notes, as well as its softer texture. The buttery flavor of havarti means that it lends a richness to your fries and a sense of indulgence to your dish, and its softness lends itself well to melting onto your potatoes with no trouble.
Havarti can commonly be found with other flavors added, with the cheese used as a base for sharper tastes. As such, you're just as likely to find a chili-infused havarti as you are a herb-inflected one — and these work just as well on loaded fries, too. However, this versatility also means that it works well with whatever flavor profile you're going for with your fries. Want a spicier plate? Check. Going for something a bit more garlicky and aromatic? This cheese can do it. Just wanna keep it simple, with cheese and fries taking center stage? Havarti's got you covered.
7. Velveeta
Cheese snobs, it's time to step out for this one. We know what you're thinking: Velveeta, in an article on a food website? Is this artificial cheese really better than other varieties out there? Plus, what kind of cheese is Velveeta in the first place? Well, to those questions we answer yes, maybe, and that it's not actually cheese — but it'll still taste great.
Velveeta is more accurately known as a "cheese product," as it isn't made with the same process and ingredients as something like cheddar or mozzarella. It's also pretty full of additives and preservatives, so if you prefer something all-natural, you may wish to give it a miss. However, there's no denying that it's incredible at melting into a smooth, gooey mass, and it has a moreish cheesy flavor that hits the spot when combined with fries. Importantly, it's also highly reliable: All of that processing means that Velveeta is astonishingly consistent, particularly when compared to other artisanal cheeses that may be pretty variable. It's not one to turn your nose up at, folks.
8. Provolone
Provolone is renowned for its stretchy nature and tasty flavor. So, if you're making Philly cheesesteak fries, it's a natural fit — but it can also be used in loads of other loaded fries recipes. Provolone is kind of similar to mozzarella, but just has a bit more going for it. Its flavor can vary from sweet and mild to sharp and punchy, depending on how aged it is. Most cheesesteaks opt for the milder end of the spectrum, to keep things easy going and to not overshadow the steak itself, and we'd recommend using a milder version on your fries too.
Young provolone's flavor profile works especially well with meaty, savory flavors, so as well as using it for Philly cheesesteak fries, you could also combine it with bacon, pork, or even barbecued chicken. A well-made provolone will balance out its sweeter notes with a nutty edge that keeps it multifaceted and exciting. Just make sure you're going for the best quality provolone you can buy, as it'll make a huge difference to its flavor (and therefore the taste of your loaded fries).
9. American cheese
We've got a lot of love for American cheese, folks. Sure, this cheese is one of the most processed kinds out there, and it hardly screams of sophistication. However, when it comes to loaded fries, you can do far worse. American cheese has a reliably cheesy flavor, and although it can veer on the slightly artificial side, it still tastes pretty good. It melts well, has a good stretchiness to it, and goes with most (if not all) of the classic ingredients that you put onto loaded fries. Plus, American cheese has an unexpected connection with Switzerland – so, y'know, it's kinda European and classy.
Having said this, American cheese will place a certain limit on your dish. Even if you go for the most expensive American cheese out there, it just won't have the same level of maturity and complexity as an aged cheddar or provolone. However, loaded fries usually aren't about creating gourmet tastes; more often than not, you rustle them up because you want something simple, tasty, and filling, that anyone with a fussy appetite can enjoy. In that respect, you don't want to waste your most expensive cheeses on it, when American will do just fine.
10. Emmental
If you want a mix of reliability and sophistication, emmental is your friend. The quintessential Swiss cheese works brilliantly in loaded fries dishes, largely thanks to its combination of easy melting and a slightly nutty note that underpins its creaminess. It's this nutty quality that helps emmental hold its own against loads of other flavors in a plate of loaded fries. You kinda need that in a dish where various different ingredients are fighting to be the dominant taste. If you want it to have a little more vigour on the flavor front, emmental can also be great combined with other cheeses, which can give it a touch more sharpness.
Another reason why emmental is so great for loaded fries is because it just looks so good. The holes that stud emmental cheese give it a serious visual appeal, which can't be underestimated. Having said this, these gaps in the cheese can become an issue if your block is especially holey, as it means that large chunks of potato aren't being covered properly. We'd always recommend grating it for the best coverage, or making sure you double-layer your cheese.
11. Cheese curds
If you like your loaded fries covered in fully melted cheese, you might wanna look away from this one. Cheese curds are one of the key ingredients in poutine, the classic Canadian loaded fries dish that combines lumps of cheese with gravy and freshly fried potatoes. There's a reason why this dish is so popular: It's not only easy to make but super tasty, thanks in no small part to the cheese curds that dot it. These squidgy, salty, mild curds soften when heated, but hold their shape well, giving each mouthful a burst of flavor and creating a nice textural contrast throughout the dish. They also work terrifically with the rich gravy that adorns the fries.
Cheese curds don't just go with poutine, either: They can be placed onto other loaded fries dishes, where their saltiness and creaminess works just as well. You also don't have to just use cheese curds at the expense of any other cheese. If you want the best of both worlds, combine this cheese with a softer kind, giving you the melty nature of one and the flavor and texture of the curds. Just make sure you add a moisture source, like gravy or a sauce, so that the cheeses don't get too overwhelming and rubbery.
12. Edam
We're a big advocate of using edam cheese in virtually anything, including cheese fries. This underrated cheese is often overlooked because of its mild flavor, which leans heavily on creamy notes at the expense of much nuance or sharpness. However, it's that mildness that makes it perfect for use in loaded fries. In this dish, cheese should act as the bed for all your other ingredients, giving your fries a coating of soft, rich dairy without overwhelming everything else. Edam, with its gentler tones and buttery yellow color, is the perfect choice for this.
It's worth pointing out that because of edam's mildness, you may want to think about mixing it with some additional cheeses to amp up its flavor. Parmesan, Grana Padano, and Pecorino Romano can all be good options here, although a good sharp cheddar can also work wonders. A scattering of crispy fried onions can also be excellent on edam-coated loaded fries, thanks to their salty, aromatic nature, as well as their ability to provide a delightful textural counterpoint. Edam is also really brought to life by a few dashes of hot sauce, with the cheese helping to balance out the spice.
13. Parmesan
It's easy to throw any old cheese onto loaded fries and call it a day — but you should always make room for some Parmesan. It might not be the best cheese for melting out there, and it can be super sharp and overwhelming. However, in small quantities, it can lift the flavor of loaded fries from something everyday and pretty boring to something that tastes complex and multi-layered. Parmesan gives any loaded fries with a deeply savory, complex, salty flavor, and will also complement the taste of your other cheeses well. It's as good with a stronger cheddar as it is with an ultra-mild mozzarella or havarti.
Importantly, though, you're gonna want to be careful when you're buying it. The Parmesan you're buying might not be real cheese at all, and could be a composite or fake product that has none of the origin or technique behind it that you'd expect from an artisanal cheese. Make sure you always look for a DOP label on your cheese to confirm that it's the real thing.
14. Fontina
Fontina cheese is slightly underrated when it comes to loaded fries, and we don't really understand why. This Alpine cheese has a creamy richness that makes it the perfect bed for all of your other ingredients, especially those which are sharper, spicier, or more acidic. Fontina's aging process can give it a slightly tangy edge, but most of the time it's fairly mild. Its velvety texture also helps it melt very well, giving you a satisfying cheese pull when you yank out each fry from under it.
Fontina is commonly used in Reuben sandwiches, and as such it's the natural choice for loaded Reuben fries. The mild cheese works super well with the sharp, salty corned beef and the acid-rich sauerkraut, and helps to temper both ingredients' flavors. This same quality makes it a great choice for kimchi loaded fries, or those topped with salty, spicy jalapeños. You don't have to top it with anything, though: A tangle of french fries topped with a bed of melted fontina can be the best meal of your week.